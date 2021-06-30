Officials respond to crash on Wade Hampton in Greenville (FOX CAROLINA/ June 30, 2021).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they are responding to a crash on Wade Hampton.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9:34 p.m. and has caused a road block.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
