GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Augusta Road Tuesday night.
Officials say the crash happened at around 9:00 PM and is currently blocking the roadway.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced on Tuesday night that one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. The Coroner says that the driver was female but they have not released the name of the victim yet.
The investigation is ongoing and we will update the story as more details become available.
