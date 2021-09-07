WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Coroner announces that one person died during a shooting along Anderson Avenue in Westminster.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says the Coroner's Office was requested at around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Addis identified the victim as 20-year-old Annalyssa Marie Biondolillo-Rodriquez from Westminster. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Addis. Addis added that she died from a gunshot wound to the chest area.
Addis says they will conduct an autopsy on Thursday.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
The Westminster Police Department and the Oconee County Coroner's Office continue to investigate the incident.
We are working to learn more about the scene, we will update this story as we learn more.
