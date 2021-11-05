ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – One person is dead after being hit by a car in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.
The incident happened at the intersection of South Murray Avenue and Franklin Street just before 11 a.m.
Details are still limited, but we’ll bring you them as they develop.
