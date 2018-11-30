Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville county officials have announced that lanes on North Pleasantburg Drive at Laurens Road are closed due to a traffic collision.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office has confirmed one person has died after the crash near Keith Drive.
Greenville police later confirmed the scene was an auto-pedestrian scene.
Officials ask that drivers avoid the area until it is cleared.
Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
