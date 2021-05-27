LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Lauren's County Coroner's Office announced on Thursday that one victim died during a house fire on May 27.
Chief Deputy Coroner, Patti Canupp, says that the office was called concerning a death at GMH due to a house fire. Canupp identified the victim as 51-year-old Tina Lollis of Honea Path.
According to Canupp, the autopsy was set for this afternoon and the case is still under investigation.
This is all the information available at this time, we will continue to update this story as more details are released.
More news: GPD: Suspect arrested after an altercation with a detention center employee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.