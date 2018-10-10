FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said one person has been killed following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said the incident occurred in the 3000 block of Highway 243 in Fair Play.
No suspects have been named in the case at this time.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.