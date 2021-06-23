GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that one person has died in connection with a deputy involved shooting.
Greenville County dispatch says that the incident happened during the service of a warrant. The sheriff's office says that the shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m.
Dispatch says the incident took place along Montague Rd.
No deputies were injured during the incident, according to dispatch.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis spoke on the incident on Wednesday evening. Sheriff Lewis says that the suspect was hiding from deputies and was armed during the incident.
The deputy involved in the incident will be on administrative leave, as is usual practice during a deputy involved shooting, GCSO says.
The U.S. Marshall Service is also on scene, according to Sheriff Lewis.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
