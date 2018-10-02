SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County coroner confirmed that one person is dead following a Tuesday night shooting.
The coroner said he is responding to Riverwalk Drive in Lyman.
Details are limited at this time. We have a crew en route.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.