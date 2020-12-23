TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one person has died after a collision near Travelers Rest Wednesday afternoon.
The crash unfolded around 3 p.m. along Keeler Mill Road and New McElhaney Road according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. When we contacted the coroner's office to check on the scene, the office confirmed they were on scene and that there was one confirmed death at the time.
We're working to get more details. Stay tuned for updates.
