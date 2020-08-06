GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one person has died after a collision near Travelers Rest Thursday evening.
The office confirmed they were responding to a collision along Geer Highway around 6:30 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol's incident tracking tool reports the collision unfolded around 5:33 p.m.
We've reached out to SCHP for collision details. As of writing, the name of the victim has not been released.
Stay tuned for updates.
