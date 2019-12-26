TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's office says one person has died after a collision in Taylors.
The office confirmed they were investigating the collision just after 10 p.m. The crash itself happened around 9:20 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Main Street.
No details were immediately available from South Carolina Highway Patrol, as the cause of the collision and details remain under investigation.
The identity of the deceased has also not been released.
Further updates are expected.
