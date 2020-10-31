GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one person has died after a collision Saturday night.
The office says they were investigating the scene along Cedar Lane Road and Oak Hill Drive, confirming the death to FOX Carolina just before 7:20 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating, as their collision tracking tool indicated the scene unfolded just before 6 p.m.
We've reached out to SCHP for more details. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.