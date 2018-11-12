GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Greenville County coroner has confirmed their office responded to a car accident Monday afternoon on Highway 25 at Allen Road.
Troopers reported the crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on Highway 25 heading northbound.
The coroner said there is at least one fatality.
Details concerning the accident are limited.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
