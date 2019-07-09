Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal crash along I-85 northbound in Greenville County.
The accident happened around 5:42 a.m. near the 42 mile marker close to the I-185 exit.
Coroner Kent Dill confirms that his office was called to the accident. At this time we know that one person has died, but no further details have been released.
At the time of writing, the far right lane is closed along I-85 northbound.
We'll update as soon as we have more details on the crash from the highway patrol or coroner's office.
