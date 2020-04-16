PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire crews responded to an apparent house fire that unfolded late Wednesday night in Pelzer, claiming at least one life.
FOX Carolina received multiple tips about the scene on Parker Street, and we were on scene just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. While it appeared the fire was extinguished, we were unable to confirm that or any other details from Anderson County Fire Dispatch.
However, we were later able to confirm with the Anderson County Coroner's Office they were responding, and that one person had died in the fire.
The victim's name is not being released, pending notification of family.
