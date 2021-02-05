GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say part of a local road is closed after a fatal crash.
Greenville PD said in a Facebook post Friday that part of Laurens Road near I-85 was closed because of the crash. Shortly after, the county coroner's office confirmed a death was tied to the crash.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 69-year-old Donald Franklin McGuckian Jr. of Greenville. A release from the coroner's office says that McGuckian lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete pillar. McGuckian was pronounced dead on scene, according to the coroner.
The coroner determined the victim's cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the chest.
The incident remains under investigation by the coroner's office and the Greenville Police Department.
The roadway reopened Around 7:45 p.m.
Stay tuned for updates on this scene as we get them.
