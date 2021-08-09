GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a passenger died in a Greenville County crash overnight.
The crash involving two vehicles happened at 1:52 a.m. on White Horse Road near West Marion Road in front of the Walmart, according to the coroner. The passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX Carolina crews on scene say one lane is closed and the other has a detour going into the Walmart parking lot.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the passenger at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
