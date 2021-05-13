GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a deadly crash in Greenville County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 11 and Danna View Court.
The coroner's office said one person was pronounced dead on scene and that victim has not been identified at this time.
We are working to learn the details of the crash.
Stay tuned for more updates.
