GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office said one person was killed in a head-on collision early Thursday morning.

According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 6:22 a.m. on U.S. 178 near Scotts Ferry Road. 

The coroner's office said 60-year-old Charles Barry Kennedy was heading south on Hwy 178 when he collided into another vehicle head on. Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene

Troopers said the MAIT team is assisting in the investigation.

