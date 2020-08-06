ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating a collision that has left one person dead Thursday night.
Greg Shore confirmed they responded to the scene on Pearman Dairy Road near Michelin Boulevard. South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating, listing the collision on their incident tracking tool. Per the tool, SCHP responded around 9:08 p.m.
Details on the collision itself were eventually released by SCHP. Troopers indicate the driver of a 2007 Ford Fusion was traveling east on Pearman Dairy Road when the car struck the pedestrian, who was in the roadway. The driver was unhurt, but the pedestrian died on scene.
The pedestrian's name has not been released by the coroner's office.
Stay tuned for updates.
