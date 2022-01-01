WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that a pedestrian died this afternoon after they were hit by a vehicle on December 28.
The Coroner's Office identified the victim as 53-year-old David Lee Robeson from Woodruff. They added that he was pronounced dead at 12:22 p.m. today.
The Woodruff Police Department confirmed that the pedestrian was the victim injured following a hit-and-run earlier this week
Previously: Officers: Driver charged with DUI following hit-and-run in Woodruff
