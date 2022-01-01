GENERIC- Deadly Crash

Generic image for a deadly crash (Associated Press, July 3, 2021)

WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that a pedestrian died this afternoon after they were hit by a vehicle on December 28.

The Coroner's Office identified the victim as 53-year-old David Lee Robeson from Woodruff. They added that he was pronounced dead at 12:22 p.m. today.

The Woodruff Police Department confirmed that the pedestrian was the victim injured following a hit-and-run earlier this week

Previously: Officers: Driver charged with DUI following hit-and-run in Woodruff

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.