GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Greenville County Coroner's office announced Wednesday that a pedestrian struck by two cars Tuesday night has passed away.
Sr. Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said 29-year-old Grady Anthony Trapp was crossing the intersection of Augusta Road and North Estate Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by two separate vehicles.
Trapp was taken to Greenville Memorial by EMS for treatment.
He passed away at 10:13 Wednesday morning.
Both vehicles that hit Trapp stopped after the incident. Though the case is being investigated by both the coroner's office and SCHP.
