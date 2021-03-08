LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Co. Coroner's Office says a pedestrian has been hit and killed in a crash on I-385.
According to the coroner, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a truck and a car on I-385 near exit 10 on the northbound side.
The coroner's office has pedestrian has not yet been identified.
SCDOT said the crash caused all lanes to be blocked until just after 11:30 p.m.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
