GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's office identified the pedestrian who died on Saturday morning after they were struck by two vehicles on Mills avenue.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 57-year-old Todd Ezekial Burriss from Greenville.
Evans said in a statement:
"Our office responded to 606 Mills Avenue for reports of a pedestrian in a wheelchair that was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Todd Burriss, was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics. An external examination was performed on November 13, 2021 and determined the cause of death to be due to multiple blunt force injuries. Manner of death is accidental."
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway from South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 12:54 a.m. on Saturday.
According to Ridgeway, a pick-up truck was headed south on Mills Avenue when they struck the victim. A second vehicle then struck the victim again soon after, Ridgeway said.
The victim sadly passed away at the scene.
No details regarding the victim are currently available. We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.