ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man killed after a hit-and-run in Anderson County has been identified, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
Cecil Roland Watson, Jr. 59, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Simpson Road near Laurel Creek Road Thursday night, according to Coroner Greg Shore.
Watson was found around 11 a.m. Friday laying in a ditch by land surveyors.
An investigation showed Watson left his home to walk to a local convenience store around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night and was going back home when he was hit by the vehicle.
Watson sustained multiple traumatic injuries, according to Shore.
