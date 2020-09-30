Townville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner's Office were called to the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.
According to troopers, the accident happened on Hattons Ford Road just before 5 a.m. near Double Springs Road about five miles south of Townville.
Troopers say a driver in a 2002 Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on Hattons Ford Road when they struck a pedestrian.
The coroner's office tells us the victim is a 37-year-old male. We're told he died on scene.
We'll continue to update as we learn more information.
