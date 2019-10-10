Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning, the coroner was called to an accident on I-85 for a pedestrian who was hit and killed.
According to the Anderson County Coroner's Office, at 2:50 a.m. a pedestrian was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler.
The coroner says it happened near mile marker 36 in the southbound lanes of I-85 near the Highway 86 exit.
At this time the coroner has not identified the person, only saying that the victim is a male.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Doctors warn long flu season could be ahead for Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.