Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Tuesday night.
According to Deputy Coroner Kent Dill, the accident happened Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m. on Chalmers Road and Mauldin Road.
The coroner's office says when EMS arrived on scene they transported the victim to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after 1 a.m.
Dill says at this time the identity of the victim is being withheld until family has been notified.
We'll update as soon as we have more information.
