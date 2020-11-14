ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office says it has identified the body of a man who died after being struck by a pickup truck along Civic Center Boulevard Saturday evening.
The victim was 28-year-old Timothy Hatten of Anderson according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Hatten's cause of death was blunt force trauma and the coroner says that Hatten was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
We were first alerted to the scene just before 7 p.m. and began reaching out to officials for more details. Coroner Greg Shore confirmed the office was responding, and just after 9 p.m. provided more information to FOX Carolina.
Shore says the male victim lived at an extended stay hotel in front of the road where the collision with a Ford F-150 pickup truck happened. Shore says the victim and a babysitter were crossing the road to get juice for children living with the victim when the truck hit him.
Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.