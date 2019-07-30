GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner said a Pelzer man passed away at the hospital, four days after crashing a motorcycle in Honea path.
The crash happened on July 24 along Traynham Road. The coroner said Robert Lee Higgins was riding a motorcycle that ran off the roadway and hit a tree.
Higgins, 49, was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was treated until his death on July 28.
The coroner said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head from the accident.
