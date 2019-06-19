Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating after a motorcycle crash occurred Wednesday morning on Centerville Road in Anderson.
According to coroner Don McCown, the accident happened this morning around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Centerville Road and Sandy Springs Road in Anderson.
The coroner's office said an initial investigation indicates the victim, identified as 39-year-old Chrisopher Brian Watson, of Pendleton, was traveling east on Centerville Road when he lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to turn on to Sandy Springs Road.
McCown says that Pendleton EMS and Anderson County Fire Department responded to the scene around 2:20 a.m. and found the motorcycle and victim laying off the roadway.
The victim was thrown from his motorcycle in the crash and sustained severe injuries. According to the coroner's office, the victim was not wearing a helmet.
The coroner's office says that Watson died on scene.
