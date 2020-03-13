GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a person has died after a hit-and-run incident on private property in Greenville County Friday evening.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's tracking website, the incident happened near US-25 and SC-86 around 6 p.m. A viewer told FOX Carolina traffic was at a standstill in the area.
Coroner Jeff Fowler told us the person died at a nearby hospital.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.