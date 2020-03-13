GENERIC - Crash 1

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a person has died after a hit-and-run incident on private property in Greenville County Friday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's tracking website, the incident happened near US-25 and SC-86 around 6 p.m. A viewer told FOX Carolina traffic was at a standstill in the area.

Coroner Jeff Fowler told us the person died at a nearby hospital.

