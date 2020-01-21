Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Gaffney Fire Department say a body was discovered following a fire Monday night.
According to the coroner's office, 36-year-old Nica Arlene Mullinax of 212 Meadow lane was found following a structure fire at 118 Meadow Lane around 11:15 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the coroner's office reports they found an outside mobile office type trailer engulfed in flames.
The coroner says after firefighters extinguished the fire, which completely destroyed the unit, Mullinax's body was discovered.
Circumstances that led up to the fire are still be investigated by the coroner's office, sheriff's investigators, and the SLED arson team.
More news: Deputies in Anderson County investigating death along Towhee Trail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.