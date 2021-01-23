GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office says a collision investigation conducted with South Carolina Highway Patrol revealed the person involved in the crash died of natural causes.
According to SCHP's collision tracking tool, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. along SC-14, near the intersection with Friendship Church Road. A tip to FOX Carolina hinted at the scene, and we received confirmation from the coroner's office that the investigation was underway.
Deputy coroner Rodney Hartsell promised a future update with details, and just before 10 p.m. called us back with more details. Hartsell noted the natural causes leading to the person's death and that there were other factors leading up to the crash. Hartsell, however, said he was not classifying this as a motor vehicle fatality.
SCHP has not yet released incident details as of writing. The coroner's office also did not release the person's name.
