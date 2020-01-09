Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fatal fire in Greenville County early Thursday morning.
The fire happened at a duplex on Old Buncombe Road. We're told the call for service came in around 4:52 a.m.
Firefighters say they arrived on scene within two minutes of receiving the call and had the fire out within 15 minutes.
Coroner Kent Dill confirms that one person has died in the fire, only saying the victim was a male. We're told he lived alone in the home. At this time his name is being withheld pending family notification.
We're told the second unit of the duplex was not occupied.
Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.
