HODGES, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a person has died after being hit by a car Thursday evening.
A news release from the office says the male victim was walking in one lane of Miller Road when the collision unfolded. The office says evidence suggests both the victim and vehicle were traveling in the same direction on the road. The coroner says the victim succumbed to injuries and died on the scene.
The manner of death is pending investigation, but the office is working with South Carolina Highway Patrol to determine more. The man's cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma, and thus far he has not been identified pending notification of immediate family members.
SCHP has not yet released details of their investigation just yet.
