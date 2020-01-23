PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died late Wednesday night after he was shot in the head at his house.
Deputies said they were called out to the 1900 block of Old Grove Road around 10:30 p.m. and found the victim dead inside the house.
The coroner identified the deceased as Jeffrey Mitchell Snipes, 32.
The cause of death was gunshot to the head and the coroner said the manner of death was deemed homicide.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
More news: Suspect charged in Spartanburg teen's death given no bond on murder charge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.