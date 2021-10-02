SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that it is investigating the death of a man who was found on Oliver St. in late August and passed away on Friday.
According to a release, Spartanburg police are also investigating the death as well.
The man was identified by the coroner as Leonard Lee Myles III.
The coroner says that a forensic exam is scheduled to be performed on Saturday.
