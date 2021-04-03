SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says they are investigating a fetal recovery from overnight.
According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, his office was called at approximately 12:36 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a fetus being left at the door of Pelham Medical Center's ER.
Clevenger says no family has been located or identified at this time.
The coroner's office says a forensic exam has been scheduled for Saturday.
At this time Spartanburg Coroner's Office says they are actively investigating along with Greer PD.
