GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that one person died after a fatal wreck occurred near Augusta Place in Greenville.
Greenville police say that the incident happened Saturday morning. GPD confirms dispatch advised that an SUV traveling near Augusta St. ran off of the roadway and struck a pedestrian walking a dog.
The suspect vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived, according to Greenville police.
FOX Carolina crews are on scene now working to learn more.
Stay tuned for updates on the situation.
MORE NEWS: Greenville woman urges self advocacy during Stroke Awareness Month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.