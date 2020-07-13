SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner said Monday a Polk County, NC man had died at a Spartanburg hospital after being hurt in a crash in North Carolina.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Gerry Lee Talbert Jr. of Mill Spring died at 4:39 p.m. Sunday after being transported to the hospital following a crash.
The crash, which the coroner said involved only one vehicle, occurred on Highway 9 South in Polk County. Talbert, 62, also resided off Highway 9.
