CLEVELAND, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's office said one man was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash involving a motorcycle along Geer Highway.
The coroner said the crash happened along the 8100 block. According to troopers, the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m.
Coroner Jeff Fowler later provided some more details on the incident, saying the motorcyclist was helmeted during the crash.
Fowler says the man lost control in a curve of the road, striking a metal guardrail off the side of the roadway before becoming separated from the cycle.
He unfortunately passed away on scene. Fowler has not yet provided an identification of the deceased.
An external exam will be performed Wednesday, May 15.
The crash is under investigation by both the Greenville Co. Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
