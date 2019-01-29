GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner's Office and have released the name of the woman who died after being hit by a car along Fork Shoals road near I-185.
Troopers say the accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, about 2 miles south of Mauldin.
According to troopers, the driver was traveling east on Fork Shoals Road in a 1995 Mazda Pickup when they struck a woman from behind as she was walking in the roadway with her back turned to traffic.
The driver, who according to troopers was wearing a seatbelt at the time, wasn't injured but the pedestrian died on scene.
The coroner identified the deceased as Ashley Garren, 30, of Brentwood Circle in Greenville. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the neck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.