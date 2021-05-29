GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office released a statement after one person died after a fatal wreck occurred near Augusta Place in Greenville.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they responded to 2408 Augusta Street in reference to a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans said in a statement,
"Brittany Langley Lawson and her dog were running on the sidewalk of Augusta Street near the intersection with Augusta Place. A dark colored sports utliity vehicle was traveling on Augusta Street in the direction of Faris Road when the vehicle crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic, crossed the sidewalk and struck Mrs. Lawson and her dog. Mrs Langley and her dog died at the scene."
Coroner Evans says that the the occupants of the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene on foot.
Greenville Police Department confirms dispatch advised that an SUV traveling near Augusta St. ran off of the roadway and struck a pedestrian walking a dog.
The suspect vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived, according to Greenville police.
