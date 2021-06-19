GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner released a statement on the victim of the deadly shooting that took place tonight near Jenkins Street in Greenville.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans says in a press release, "Deputy Coroners responded to the intersection of Jenkins Street and Anderson Street after the decedent, identified as Makayla Adrionna Brown, was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics. An autopsy will be performed on Monday, June 21, 2021."
Officers say they originally responded to the area due to a report of a vehicle collision that left a person injured. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that woman's injuries were not due to a vehicle collision but rather a gunshot.
Responding officers arrived at the scene and located a subject matching the description of the possible shooter, according to officers. They add that The subject was detained and taken in for questioning.
The female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officers.
This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office, according to officials.
