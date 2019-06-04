Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner's office in Greenwood is investigating a shooting death that occurred early Tuesday morning.
The coroner's office says the shooting occurred on Thornbrook Court and the victim was taken to Self-Regional Healthcare.
According to the coroner, 22-year-old Zykevious Ramsey, of Moseley Road, succumbed to his injuries at 2:46 a.m.
The coroner's office says his manner of death is still being investigated and the cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
This case continues to be investigated by the Greenwood Coroner's Office and the Greenwood Police Department.
