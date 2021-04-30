SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office released information on Friday evening regarding the baby that was killed during a house fire in Spartanburg.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says that his office and the City of Spartanburg Police Department are involved in a joint investigation into the death of a one and a half year old baby. Coroner Clevenger identified the baby as Laila Cartee from Arch Street.
According to Coroner Clevenger, Ms. Cartee was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:10 AM. He adds that the investigation is pending a forensic examination and toxicology results.
According to dispatch, the call for the house fire came in around 9:25 a.m. Upon arrival, crews said they attempted to rescue an baby who was still trapped inside the home. Unfortunately the baby succumbed to injuries and died at the scene.
Spartanburg fire crews said during the rescue, a firefighter received burns and was transported to the hospital.
The Spartanburg Fire Department posted this statement on Facebook:
"Today was a terrible day for our community and department. This morning we responded to a residential fire with entrapment. Chief 61 reported a smoke header from downtown almost immediately. Fire Marshal 66 reported a working fire, and Chief 60 followed with confirmation on the entrapment.
Upon arrival of Chief 61, command was assumed and Tower 61, Rescue 60, and Engine 64 arrived seconds later. The front porch and front half of the house were heavily involved at this point when Engine 64 arrived. They immediately raked the house with the deck gun, knocking down a large volume of fire while the officer and firefighter stretched the attack line, entering the front door. Hilltop Engine 15 was married to them. Rescue 60 initiated a search from the back door while Tower 61 did vent, enter, and search on a rear bedroom. Engines 63, 62, 65, Westview Engine 32, and Whitney all completed rotations on extinguishment and overhaul.
Unfortunately, the child was located under debris deceased. Spartanburg Police Department, SLED, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and our own Fire Marshal’s Office are conducting a fire investigation at this time.
Engine 64’s officer suffered burns to his back while attempting to search the front room. He was transported and released from the hospital. He did not want to go home, so he will remain with his crew tonight (we added an engineer so Lt. Stio will not be an active firefighter tonight).
North Spartanburg Battalion 20 and Engine 20 and Southport Ladder provided coverage for the city well into the afternoon while the state Firefighter Assistance Support Team met with crews, checking in and offering follow up counseling and assistance. Other departments surrounding us also were on standby to help with calls throughout the day. We have received numerous texts, phone call, drop-ins, etc. from our friends at other departments. For that, we are tremendously grateful.
Today was a hard day."
