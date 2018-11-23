CHEROKEE CO.,S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) South Carolina Highway Patrol said Friday they responded to a deadly car accident on Pleasant School Road.
Troopers said the one car accident occurred at 12:27 p.m.
The driver of a 2004 Toyota four door vehicle was travelling south when they crossed over Pleasant School Road. The car struck an embankment and tree.
Troopers said the driver was not seat-belted at the time of the incident and died on scene.
The accident occurred about 3.5 miles North of Gaffney.
The Cherokee County Coroner identified the victim as Velvet A. Anderson. An autopsy will be performed to assist with the coroner's investigation.
