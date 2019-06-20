GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a 2-year-old fatally boy shot himself at an address on Dronfield Drive.
Deputies said they were called to the home around 1:30 p.m. and learned the child had retrieved a gun from inside the house and accidentally shot himself.
Deputies attempted to provide medical aid until EMS arrived.
Sadly, the boy passed away while in route to the hospital.
The coroner identified the child as Kayden John Stuber.
Kayden lived at the home where he was injured, the coroner said.
Kayden was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital at 1:58 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
